Cultural connect

I would like to bring to the attention of the Chairman of CDA the proposal to activate the Pak China Friendship Center in Islamabad permanently. The aim is to commence Chinese, Urdu, and English classes for interested students and the general public, encompassing both short-term and long-term language courses. It is suggested to allocate a portion of this expansive building for Chinese language classes, catering to candidates and students residing in the vicinity.
Such an initiative not only has the potential to generate revenue for the CDA but also serves as an intellectual forum. To enhance the overall experience, a cafeteria could be established within the premises, providing a convenient eatery for students and visitors alike.
While it is acknowledged that the Pak China Friendship Center regularly hosts Business Exhibitions/Expos, Book Fairs, and various Cultural activities throughout the year, the proposal emphasises the importance of permanently starting Chinese language classes. This would not only symbolise the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan but also contribute to strengthening bilateral relations from a futuristic perspective.
SHAGUFTA ANSARI,
Islamabad.