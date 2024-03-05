Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC lauds tribals’ role in restoration of peace

Our Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Mohmand  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq said on Monday that role of tribal elders in restoration of peace by rendering innumerable sacrifices in the war against terror, and the recent election in the district is not hidden from anyone. The DC expressed these views while addressing the Jirga of Grand Mohmand leaders from different clans of Mohmand tribe. He assured that the concerns of tribal elders would be conveyed to the higher authorities soon. He said that the local elders informed him about the problems being faced by the tribesmen, including the unfair tax system. The DC assured the elders that soon a representative delegation will meet with the higher authorities. “We also value the sacrifices of the tribesmen because the role of the elders in restoration of peace in the district is not hidden from anyone. We will soon inform the higher authorities about your concerns,” he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024