DC lauds tribals’ role in restoration of peace

Mohmand - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq said on Monday that role of tribal elders in restoration of peace by rendering innumerable sacrifices in the war against terror, and the recent election in the district is not hidden from anyone. The DC expressed these views while addressing the Jirga of Grand Mohmand leaders from different clans of Mohmand tribe. He assured that the concerns of tribal elders would be conveyed to the higher authorities soon. He said that the local elders informed him about the problems being faced by the tribesmen, including the unfair tax system. The DC assured the elders that soon a representative delegation will meet with the higher authorities. “We also value the sacrifices of the tribesmen because the role of the elders in restoration of peace in the district is not hidden from anyone. We will soon inform the higher authorities about your concerns,” he added.