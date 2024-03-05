Tuesday, March 05, 2024
DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements

Agencies
March 05, 2024
Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  Deputy Commisioner Rizwan Qadeer on Monday visited an examination centre of ongoing Second­ary School examination for smooth conduct. He went to Govt Muslim High School for Girls Kalma Chowk and reviewed arrangements made for the candidates. He directed officials concerned to make the entire process transparent and extend all possible facilities to the aspirants. Separately, DC DG Khan, Shahid Zaman, inspected Govt Girls High School no.1 and asked the candidates about facilities being extended to them. Superintendent briefed DC about the examination process.

Agencies

