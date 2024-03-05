Delegation from Uganda on study visit to BISP office

ISLAMABAD - A 17-member delegation from Uganda, led by Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development of Uganda, visited the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Pakistan. Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, welcomed the delegation at the inaugural session, providing an in-depth overview of BISP and its multifaceted initiatives. Secretary Ahmad highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in providing a safety net for identified beneficiaries in Pakistan over the past 15 years.
Under the umbrella of BISP, programs like the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) - Kafaalat have been instrumental in providing financial assistance to 9.3 million deserving families. Moreover, BISP’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs for education, such as Taleemi Wazaif, have enrolled 9.2 million children. Nashonuma, benefiting 1.7 million expectant and lactating women and infants, played a pivotal role in addressing nutritional needs. Highlighting the core features of BISP, Secretary Ahmad emphasized the importance of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database, covering 35 million households and 88% of Pakistan’s total population. This database serves as a foundation for targeting beneficiaries and facilitates timely and transparent interventions during pandemics and natural disasters. In response, Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, the delegation lead, commended BISP for its hospitality and expressed keen interest in learning from BISP’s experiences, particularly in managing the dynamic NSER registry. He highlighted the potential for collaboration between Uganda and Pakistan to enhance their respective social protection systems. The meeting was attended by Addl. Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, along with all Director Generals of BISP and representatives from the World Bank. The visit of the delegation, scheduled from March 4 to March 8, 2024, aims to explore Pakistan’s experiences in implementing social protection programs and gain insights into various aspects of BISP’s operations.