Delegation from Uganda on study visit to BISP office

ISLAMABAD - A 17-member delegation from Uganda, led by Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, La­bour, and Social Development of Uganda, visited the headquar­ters of the Benazir Income Sup­port Programme (BISP) in Paki­stan. Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, welcomed the del­egation at the inaugural session, providing an in-depth overview of BISP and its multifaceted ini­tiatives. Secretary Ahmad high­lighted the pivotal role of BISP in providing a safety net for iden­tified beneficiaries in Pakistan over the past 15 years.

Under the umbrella of BISP, programs like the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) - Kafaalat have been instrumental in pro­viding financial assistance to 9.3 million deserving families. Moreover, BISP’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs for education, such as Taleemi Wazaif, have enrolled 9.2 million children. Nashonuma, benefiting 1.7 million expectant and lactat­ing women and infants, played a pivotal role in addressing nu­tritional needs. Highlighting the core features of BISP, Secretary Ahmad emphasized the impor­tance of the National Socio-Eco­nomic Registry (NSER) database, covering 35 million households and 88% of Pakistan’s total pop­ulation. This database serves as a foundation for targeting ben­eficiaries and facilitates timely and transparent interventions during pandemics and natural disasters. In response, Mr. Ag­grey David Kibenge, the delega­tion lead, commended BISP for its hospitality and expressed keen interest in learning from BISP’s experiences, particularly in managing the dynamic NSER registry. He highlighted the potential for collaboration be­tween Uganda and Pakistan to enhance their respective social protection systems. The meeting was attended by Addl. Secretary BISP Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, along with all Director Gener­als of BISP and representatives from the World Bank. The visit of the delegation, scheduled from March 4 to March 8, 2024, aims to explore Pakistan’s expe­riences in implementing social protection programs and gain insights into various aspects of BISP’s operations.