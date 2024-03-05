Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Devotees’ bus collides with barrier on Hyderabad-Latifabad Road

Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   A bus of the returning devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalan­dar Urs, collided with the bar­rier set up to stop the entry of large vehicles in Latifabad near Shahbaz Chowk Hyderabad on Sunday night. According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Sid­diqui, the barrier was dam­aged as a result of the accident, but fortunately, there were no casualties. The Assistant Mukhtiarkar Latifabad Asadul­lah Junejo immediately rushed to the scene with Rescue 1122, district police and traffic police after receiving information about the incident on the direc­tives of deputy commissioner. Meanwhile, traffic activity on the road was disrupted. Later, the road was reopened for traf­fic after clearance. According to officials, the lack of informa­tion about the barrier from the bus driver led to the incident.

