District Mardan Price Review Committee meets

Peshawar - On the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a meeting of the District Mardan Price Review Committee held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Sami-ur-Rahman.

Besides Assistant Commissioners, officers of the Food Department, president of Tanzim-e-Tajran Ehsan Bacha, president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahir Shah, vice president of press club Faqir Hussain Hoti, officials of Kariana and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The District Food Controller briefed the meeting about the computerised pricing App introduced by the Food Department, which has made it very easy to fix the market price of food items for any region. The Additional Deputy Commissioner asked the traders to respect the holy month of Ramazan and provide maximum relief to the consumers in view of the recent inflation.

On the occasion, prices of various items were fixed through mutual consultation. The price of beef per kg was fixed at Rs750, while the price of mutton was fixed at Rs1300 per kg. Similarly, it was decided to change the prices of grocery items keeping in view the market situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rahman warned the traders to display the price list at prominent places and strictly follow them. He said that as a Muslim, everyone should fully help and cooperate with the poor citizens during Ramazan and the business community has more responsibilities in this regard.