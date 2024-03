SIALKOT - District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held a crime meeting with Addi­tional SP, SP Investigation and DSPs, SHOs of the entire district late at last night. DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal distributed cheques among the offi­cers for their good performance. He has set dead­lines according to the nature of the cases in order to control crimes like kite mafia, drug trafficking, arrest of wanted and fugitive accused and recov­ery of stolen goods.