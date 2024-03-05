DS Polo qualify for main final of 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo

DS Polo qualified for the main final while Master Paints/Diamond Paints and FG Polo secured semifinals spots in 3rd President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2024, sponsored by Askari Bank, Habib Metro Bank and Faysal Bank, at Jinnah Polo Fields.

On Tuesday, the final league matches of the National Open Polo Championship were played at the Jinnah Polo Fields, which were watched and enjoyed by a large number of spectators and families including the officials of Jinnah Polo Fields.

After the completion of the league matches, DS team stood number one on the points table, which helped them qualify for the main final. Master Paints/Diamond Paints team secured second position and FG Polo team third. Now the second and third place teams will compete against each other in the semifinal match to be played on Thursday while the grand finale will take place on Sunday.

In the first match played on Tuesday, Master Paints/Diamond Paints defeated FG Polo by 9-5. From the winning side, Sufi Mohammad Haroon played a brilliant game and smashed in superb six goals, while Amirreza Behboudi banged in a brace and Juan Zubiaurre struck one. For FG Polo, Farhad Shaikh hammered a hat-trick of goals while Anders Llorente and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal apiece.

Master Paints/Diamond Paints opened the first chukker with a conversion of 30-yard penalty to take a 1-0 lead. They added four more goals in their tally in the second chukker to stretch their lead to 5-0. FG Polo made their presence felt in the third chukker, scoring a field goal to make it 1-5, but their opponents added one more to their tally, enhancing it to 6-1.

The fourth chukker saw FG Polo playing better polo and converting two goals against one by Master Paints/Diamond Paints to reduce the margin to 3-7. The fifth and decisive chukker was evenly poised as both the teams thrashed in two goals each, with Master Paints/Diamond Paints still enjoying 9-5 lead, thus emerging as winners of the match.

In the second match of the day, BN Polo beat DS Polo by 10-8. Haider Naseem and Santiago Loza both played outstanding polo and emerged as heroes of the match. Both fired in fabulous five goals each. For DS Polo, Daniyal Shaikh hammered five superb goals while the remaining three goals were converted by Ahmed Ali Tiwana.