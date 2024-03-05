Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of govt: Deputy Mayor

KARACHI - Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad has said that after the formation of the Sindh govern­ment, steps will be taken to pay the dues of KMC employees and in­crease the OZT funds.

He said this on Monday while speaking as chief guest at the open­ing ceremony of the five-day certifi­cate course on local government sys­tem held at the Department of City Institute of Image Management at the KMC head office.

Sources of revenue and recovery in KMC will be improved; we re­spect the mandate of all parties in the City Council and invite them to join us for the betterment and de­velopment of the city, he said.

Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the city council for Pakistan People’s Party Dil Muhammad, former City Councilor Shamim Mumtaz Wasi, former Director Council, KMC Mu­hammad Zakir and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Salman Abdullah Murad said that the process of formation of vari­ous committees of KMC Council will also start soon and efforts are being made to improve the efficiency of various departments of KMC to serve the people as much as possible. He thanked the citizens who exercised their right to vote in the recent gen­eral elections. Deputy mayor ex­pressed hope that all the parties, irrespective of their area, will move forward for the betterment and wid­er interest of Karachi and we will all improve our city together.

Earlier on the first day Shamim Mumtaz Wasi, the former city councilor on the subject of council ethics and parliamentary speech gave her lecture while former Di­rector of the Council Muhammad Zakir gave a lecture to the partici­pants and informed them about the rules and regulations regarding the council meetings.

On the first day, about 30 city council members participated in the course, regarding the local govern­ment system, this course will con­tinue until March 8, during which various experts will give lectures and practical exercises to the city council members regarding the local govern­ment system.