Dutch hockey team’s visit strengthens cultural ties with Pakistan: Kh Junaid 

LAHORE - Former Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Chairman of Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, thanked the OHC Bully team, Dutch Embassy in Islamabad, Punjab Police, HEC, and other stakeholders, for their pivotal roles in making the Friendship Hockey Series a resounding success. “Over these past few weeks, we’ve had the distinct pleasure of welcoming OHC Bully to Lahore and Islamabad, showcasing the rich tapestry of Pakistani culture and our shared passion for hockey,” said Kh Junaid. He emphasized the warmth and hospitality extended by Pakistanis, which left an indelible mark on the visitors. The Dutch delegation’s journey through Pakistan was as enriching as it was enlightening. In Lahore, they delved into the city’s historic essence, visited Sialkot’s renowned sports manufacturers, and were captivated by the patriotic fervor at the Wahga Border. “The beauty, talent, and bravery of Pakistan were truly awe-inspiring,” remarked a member of the OHC Bully team. Their itinerary also featured three friendly matches against Pakistan’s HEC talent team. These encounters, which the Dutch team won, proved to be a fertile ground for mutual learning, allowing both teams to exchange techniques and strategies. In Islamabad, the team explored the modern face of Pakistan, further broadening their understanding of the country’s diversity. A dinner hosted by HEC chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad became the setting for a poignant cultural exchange, where Dutch and Pakistani players bonded over songs, solidifying friendships that transcended borders. Reflecting on the visit, Kh Junaid said: “This journey was more than just about hockey; it was a celebration of the ties that bind us, demonstrating the immense potential of sports diplomacy in bridging cultural divides. “As we bid farewell to our Dutch friends, we’re reminded of the incredible power of sports in uniting people. We look forward to nurturing these bonds and continuing our shared journey towards cultural understanding and respect,” concluded Junaid.