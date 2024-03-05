Dying peacocks

Peacocks are known for their stunning beauty and graceful demeanour, captivating hearts with their vibrant feathers and elegant dances. In the vast expanses of Tharparkar, Sindh, these majestic birds have long been cherished residents, adding to the natural splendour of the region. However, recent events have cast a shadow over this idyllic scene, as reports emerge of peacocks succumbing to a mysterious illness. Tharparkar, a region famed for its desert landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is home to a significant population of peacocks, estimated at over 120,000 birds. Among them are both wild flocks and domesticated birds kept as cherished pets by locals. In the past, the people of Thar demonstrated a strong commitment to conserving these precious creatures, actively opposing illegal practices such as hunting and smuggling that threatened the peacock population.
The recent wave of deaths among peacocks in Tharparkar, particularly in villages like Pahnario in the Pillu Taluka of Nagarparkar, has sent shockwaves throughout the community. According to residents like Mr. Javed Samoon, Mr. Khamiso Khan Jhagoro, and Darya Khan, the toll of the mysterious disease has been devastating, claiming the lives of more than two dozen peacocks in their village alone. This loss is keenly felt in a place where the bond between people and wildlife runs deep, and the presence of peacocks is intertwined with the fabric of daily life.
The exact cause of the illness plaguing the peacocks remains elusive, adding to the sense of urgency and concern. Both wild and domestic birds are affected, indicating the widespread nature of the threat. As grieving villagers mourn the loss of their beloved birds, they are also raising their voices in demand for action. They call upon the relevant authorities to intervene swiftly and decisively to stem the tide of deaths before it is too late.
In the poignant verses of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, the renowned poet of Sindh, echoes of the plight of the peacocks resound: “The lovely peacocks are all dead, not one swan remains. Crafty snipers once again inhabit my native land.” These words serve as a haunting reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for stewardship of the natural world. The fate of the peacocks of Tharparkar hangs in the balance, their once vibrant presence now overshadowed by the spectre of illness and death.
To avert further tragedy, concerted efforts must be made to investigate the root causes of the disease. Measures to protect vulnerable populations must be implemented and communities must engage in conservation efforts. Time is of the essence, and decisive action is needed to ensure that the iconic beauty of Tharparkar, embodied by its magnificent peacocks, continues to thrive for generations to come.
FAHAD RIND,
Johi.