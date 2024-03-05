ECP accepts nomination papers of Zardari, Achakzai

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday approved the nomination papers of Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, for the upcoming presidential elections set to take place on March 9.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, nominated by allied parties, is running for the presidency slot for the second time. He will compete against Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, supported by lawmakers from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Both the leaders filed their papers over the weekend. The scrutiny of the nom­ination papers has taken place today, March 4. The final list of eligible candi­dates will be released on March 5. The candidates will have the rights to withdraw from the contest until March 6. The voting is set to launch from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on March 9 at Parliament House in Islamabad, as well as the provincial assembly build­ings in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. On Sunday, the newly-elected National Assembly Speak­er Ayaz Sadiq has called for a joint session of the Parliament on March 9, to elect Pakistan’s next pres­ident. The speaker sum­moned the joint session in accordance with the au­thority granted by clause (b) of Rule 9 of the Pres­idential Election Rules, 1988, as stated in a no­tification issued by the national assembly sec­retariat. The ECP recent­ly designated five presid­ing officers to oversee the presidential elections in Islamabad and the four provincial capitals.