Encroachments cause hurdles in smooth traffic flow

RAWALPINDI - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan emphasized on Monday that encroachments remain a primary factor hindering the smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

The CTO highlighted the relentless efforts of the traffic police to prevent traffic snarls and called for cooperation from traders in eliminating encroachments. Khan stressed that addressing the growing traffic issues is impossible without the removal of encroachments.

Meanwhile, encroachers have established kiosks on footpaths, further impeding the unhindered movement of traffic.