Tuesday, March 05, 2024
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: What will be the ticket price of Pakistan-Jordan match in Islamabad?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: What will be the ticket price of Pakistan-Jordan match in Islamabad?
Web Desk
5:07 PM | March 05, 2024
Sports

The tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Round 2, being hosted in Pakistan, will officially be up for grabs from the 7th Match and can be purchased at https://bookme.pk/events

In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates. 

For the Premium enclosures, tickets are priced at a mere PKR 1000, while the First Class enclosures offer an even more affordable rate of PKR 500. This is an exciting opportunity for football fans and fraternity to witness and enjoy the enthralling and exciting match between Pakistan and Jordan on March 21, at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, with the kickoff scheduled for 2 pm.

Web Desk

Sports

