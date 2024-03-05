Germany-based Deutsche Welle delegation visits KU

KARACHI - A two-member delegation of the Germany-based Deutsche Welle (DW) international broadcaster visited the Uni­versity of Karachi on Monday.

The DW Director of Pro­grammes for Asia, Debarati Guha, and the Head of the Urdu Department Adnan Ishaq vis­ited the KU Radio station and the TV newsroom established in the KU Department of Mass Communication along with the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the chairperson MCD Dr Asmat Ara and other faculty members.

They appreciated the televi­sion and radio labs and pro­duction work of the students. Dr Asmat Ara briefed the DW delegation about the daily ra­dio bulletin on-aired by the KU MCD Radio 90.6 and students working on different projects in the TV news lab.

Earlier, speaking to the stu­dents and faculty members of various departments of the var­sity, at the Jinnah Auditorium of the Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Debarati Guha in­formed that DW, stationed in Bonn, Germany, aims to engage with young journalism students and provide them with valuable insights into DW’s work in Asia. She said that they would like to give them a perspective on jour­nalistic ethics and standards, and would like to discuss con­structive journalism and oppor­tunities at Deutsche Welle.

According to her, DW gets around 1.5 billion people views from different parts of the world in a month and she shared that DW focuses on promoting democratic values and traditions, free trade, jus­tice, and cultural values.

She mentioned that they strive to be unbiased in broad­casts and provide unbiased analysis and mentioned that DW is providing programs in different 11 languages in Asia. “We try to prioritise youth in our broadcasts and content, we want to promote a culture of dialogue in society and our target group is mostly youth.”