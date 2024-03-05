Girl arrested for father’s murder in Rangoo

ATTOCK - Police apprehended a girl in the Rangoo police station’s jurisdiction for allegedly shooting her father. The arrest followed a complaint by Zomain Bibi, sister of the deceased Essa Khan. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and an investigation is underway. Zomain Bibi informed the police that her brother was killed by his daughter, Tanzeela Bibi, during a family dispute. Swift action by the police led to the arrest of the accused, with the investigation ongoing.

Simultaneously, the police made another significant arrest, capturing 19 gamblers and recovering cash and valuables amounting to Rs 688,660 from their possession. In a separate development, Judicial Magistrate Jand Ghulam Shabbir sentenced Muhammad Ilyas to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 1 million and thirty- five thousand for his involvement in an attempted murder case.