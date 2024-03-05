Gold rate up by Rs900 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs221,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs220,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs771 to Rs189,643 from Rs188,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs173,840 from Rs173,132, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver re­mained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $03 to $2,106 from $2,103, the Association reported.