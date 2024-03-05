Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HEC, WB Mission review progress of higher education project

APP
March 05, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP), a pivotal initiative led by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), held its 9th World Bank (WB) Mission on Monday to assess the project’s progress.

Throughout the week, exhaustive discussions covered each of the six project components, evaluating progress, safeguards, and fiduciary aspects. Chaired by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Project Coordinator Dr. Mahmood Butt, the meeting welcomed and commended the Mission team.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum highlighted the importance of project missions, characterizing them as instrumental in tracking progress and documenting lessons learned. He solicited continued support for faculty training, emphasizing HEC’s commitment to thorough evaluations.

Ms. Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist at the World Bank, reaffirmed WB’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s Higher Education Sector. She emphasized support for critical areas like the National Academy for Higher Education, Affiliated Colleges, Financial Autonomy of universities, and faculty training.

Commissioner pledges timely completion of welfare projects

The joint review facilitated a comprehensive assessment, culminating in mutually agreed-upon next steps. The HEDP team presented achievements, including research grants, quality enhancement cells in affiliated colleges, faculty capacity-building, and strides in enhancing access to the Pakistan Education Research Network.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024