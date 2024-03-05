HEC, WB Mission review progress of higher education project

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP), a pivotal initiative led by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), held its 9th World Bank (WB) Mission on Monday to assess the project’s progress.

Throughout the week, exhaustive discussions covered each of the six project components, evaluating progress, safeguards, and fiduciary aspects. Chaired by Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and Project Coordinator Dr. Mahmood Butt, the meeting welcomed and commended the Mission team.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum highlighted the importance of project missions, characterizing them as instrumental in tracking progress and documenting lessons learned. He solicited continued support for faculty training, emphasizing HEC’s commitment to thorough evaluations.

Ms. Inga Afanasieva, Task Team Leader and Senior Economist at the World Bank, reaffirmed WB’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s Higher Education Sector. She emphasized support for critical areas like the National Academy for Higher Education, Affiliated Colleges, Financial Autonomy of universities, and faculty training.

The joint review facilitated a comprehensive assessment, culminating in mutually agreed-upon next steps. The HEDP team presented achievements, including research grants, quality enhancement cells in affiliated colleges, faculty capacity-building, and strides in enhancing access to the Pakistan Education Research Network.