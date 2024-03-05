Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hesco detects 385 connections involved in power theft

Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has appre­hended 385 more connections involved in electricity theft dur­ing the past 24 hours in its on­going operation against power thieves. These include 6 com­mercial, 2 industrial and 377 domestic connections. Accord­ing to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for regis­tering cases against 356 individ­uals involved in electricity theft, among these 22 FIRs were reg­istered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 194,302 units were issued to them, amount­ing to over 5 million rupees. It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive span­ning 180 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,605.9 million rupees. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024