Hesco detects 385 connections involved in power theft

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has appre­hended 385 more connections involved in electricity theft dur­ing the past 24 hours in its on­going operation against power thieves. These include 6 com­mercial, 2 industrial and 377 domestic connections. Accord­ing to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for regis­tering cases against 356 individ­uals involved in electricity theft, among these 22 FIRs were reg­istered. The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 194,302 units were issued to them, amount­ing to over 5 million rupees. It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive span­ning 180 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,605.9 million rupees.