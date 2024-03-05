Hydropower Controversy

The recent uproar surrounding the extension of the 20MW hydropower project to 40MW in Gilgit-Baltistan epitomises the dire need for transparent and accountable decision-making processes, especially in matters as critical as energy development in the country. In a region grappling with acute power shortages, the stakes could not be higher, yet the manner in which this project has unfolded raises serious questions about governance and regulatory oversight.
Among soaring project costs and the absence of proper approvals, it is evident that something has gone seriously wrong in this endeavour. It remains unanswered how we could justify a project’s capacity doubling without the necessary green light from relevant authorities. The lack of transparent bidding processes only adds fuel to the fire, signalling a blatant disregard for regulatory norms and procedural integrity. We cannot turn a blind eye to such blatant transgressions, especially when they concern vital infrastructure projects essential for the region’s development.
Gilgit-Baltistan’s potential for hydropower is undeniable, but potential alone is not enough. We need concrete action coupled with robust governance mechanisms to harness this potential effectively. The region’s energy sector, currently reliant on isolated micro and small hydropower stations, is crying out for comprehensive reform. This reform cannot happen on its own, as it requires adherence to transparent and accountable governance practices every step of the way.
The establishment of a dedicated energy regulatory authority and development organisation is a step in the right direction. However, lip service will not suffice. We need tangible measures to ensure regulatory autonomy and transparency, starting with stringent oversight of project implementation. The draft acts submitted for legislation must not gather dust on bureaucratic desks; they must be swiftly enacted to provide the regulatory framework necessary for sustainable energy development.
Lastly, we must not forget the voices of the local community, whose concerns have been drowned out within bureaucratic bungling. Their grievances regarding guideline violations and lack of consultation must be addressed urgently. After all, it is their lives and livelihoods that hang in the balance. We owe it to them to prioritise their interests above all else and ensure that these energy projects serve their needs while fostering broader regional development.