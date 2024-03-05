IHC again summons PTA chief in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday again summoned Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the audio leaks case.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the petitions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saqib and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra regarding their audio conversation leaks.
During the hearing, Irfan Qadir appeared before the court on behalf of the PTA while Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) Fawad Asadullah also appeared before the court and written a statement of journalist Mazhar Abbas was also submitted. Another journalist Asif Bashir Chaudhary also filed a response on behalf of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.
Justice Sattar inquired from the PTA lawyer taht where the PTA chairman was. The lawyer replied that the PTA chairman was in Barcelona and he would return in three to four days.
Justice Sattar asked that the chairman was ordered to submit his affidavit. He added that he had been the lawyer of PTA and he knows that there is legal interception. It is not possible for telephone operators to tell a lie in court. The PTA has submitted a reply that there is no legal interception. The judge asked that why the PTA is embarrassing itself by taking this stance, asked the judge.
Justice Sattar remarked that they had to take the matter in some direction and decide the case. Lawyer Qadir argued that the PTA had not given permission to anyone to make audios. He added that there is a certain mechanism for this.
The IHC bench said that first the PTA submitted one and now they are saying something else. He asked that did the chairman submit his affidavit.
During the hearing, the Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) adopted the stance that they can neither confirm nor negate the issue of taping telephones. He added that they keep an eye on the enemies of the state and the elements working against the integrity of the country. He maintained that they are ready to provide details to the judge in his chamber.
Later, the IHC bench summoned the PTA Chairman on the next date of hearing and deferred the proceedings.