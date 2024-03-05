IHC again summons PTA chief in audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday again summoned Chair­man Pakistan Telecommunica­tion Authority (PTA) in the au­dio leaks case.

A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the peti­tions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son Mian Najam-us-Saqib and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra regarding their au­dio conversation leaks.

During the hearing, Irfan Qa­dir appeared before the court on behalf of the PTA while Direc­tor General (DG) Intelligence Bu­reau (IB) Fawad Asadullah also appeared before the court and written a statement of journal­ist Mazhar Abbas was also sub­mitted. Another journalist Asif Bashir Chaudhary also filed a response on behalf of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

Justice Sattar inquired from the PTA lawyer taht where the PTA chairman was. The lawyer replied that the PTA chairman was in Barcelona and he would return in three to four days.

Justice Sattar asked that the chairman was ordered to submit his affidavit. He add­ed that he had been the law­yer of PTA and he knows that there is legal interception. It is not possible for telephone operators to tell a lie in court. The PTA has submitted a re­ply that there is no legal inter­ception. The judge asked that why the PTA is embarrassing itself by taking this stance, asked the judge.

Justice Sattar remarked that they had to take the matter in some direction and decide the case. Lawyer Qadir argued that the PTA had not given permis­sion to anyone to make audios. He added that there is a certain mechanism for this.

The IHC bench said that first the PTA submitted one and now they are saying something else. He asked that did the chairman submit his affidavit.

During the hearing, the Direc­tor General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) adopted the stance that they can neither confirm nor negate the issue of taping telephones. He added that they keep an eye on the enemies of the state and the elements working against the integrity of the country. He maintained that they are ready to provide details to the judge in his chamber.

Later, the IHC bench sum­moned the PTA Chairman on the next date of hearing and de­ferred the proceedings.