IHC issues notices to PTA, Info minsitry against ban on 'X'

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq, has issued notices today to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Ministry of Information via it's secretary while hearing a petition regarding illegal ban on social media website formerly known as Twitter.

Advocate Amna Ali, lawyer of petitioner, Ehtesham Ali Abbasi who's also journalist filed a petition yesterday at IHC. The petition stated that PTA has banned X since 17th February without any formal notice or notification. It also states that Mathew Miller, spokesperson of US Department of State expressed concerns over restrictions on social media platforms in Pakistan on February 21st briefing.

CJ IHC asked about whether the X is banned during proceedings to which Advocate Amna Ali replied, it's banned since February 17th. CJ remarked that there's some ongoing petition regarding this at Sindh High Court as well to which he was told that contempt of court proceedings will take place there today after the order of restoration of X was not implemented.

After listening to the arguments CJ Aamer Farooq ordered to send notices to respondents and remarked that he'll list the case for next week and also told to inform the court if the ban is lifted on X.