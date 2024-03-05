Industries Secretary visits Ramazan control room

LAHORE - Punjab Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited the central Ramazan Control Room here at Poonch House on Monday. Briefing the media on this occasion, he said that as part of the Ramazan Package, essential food items would be delivered to 6.4 million deserving families at their doorsteps. Following the Punjab Chief Minister’s directives, he mentioned, this initiative would be completed within 15 days, asserting that a food hamper would include five items such as flour, sugar, and ghee. He highlighted that people would also have access to quality edible items at affordable prices in Ramazan and Model bazaars. Bhutta clarified that districts with model bazaars would not have Ramazan bazaars, adding that agricultural fair price shops would also be established in Ramazan and model bazaars.