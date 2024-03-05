Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Israeli medics say foreign national killed in missile hit near Lebanon border

Agencies
March 05, 2024
International, Newspaper

JERUSALEM   -   Israeli medics said one foreign work­er was killed Monday and at least seven were wounded in a missile strike near the Leba­nese border, the latest casualties in months of cross-border fire. An anti-tank missile hit “foreign workers who were working in a plantation”, killing one man and wounding at least seven others, the Magen David Adom emergency response service said in a state­ment. The casualties were all men in their thirties, the statement said without detail­ing their nationalities. The Israeli military and Lebanese militants have traded near daily fire since October 7, when war erupted in Gaza after attack on southern Israel.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024