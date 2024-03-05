Israeli medics say foreign national killed in missile hit near Lebanon border

JERUSALEM - Israeli medics said one foreign work­er was killed Monday and at least seven were wounded in a missile strike near the Leba­nese border, the latest casualties in months of cross-border fire. An anti-tank missile hit “foreign workers who were working in a plantation”, killing one man and wounding at least seven others, the Magen David Adom emergency response service said in a state­ment. The casualties were all men in their thirties, the statement said without detail­ing their nationalities. The Israeli military and Lebanese militants have traded near daily fire since October 7, when war erupted in Gaza after attack on southern Israel.