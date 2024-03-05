Jinnah House attack: ATC grants post-arrest bail to 20 accused

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 20 accused involved in Jinnah House at­tack case on May 9.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and allowed them on completion of arguments by the par­ties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 150 post-arrest bail peti­tions till March 6.

The accused who were granted bail are: Ramzan Haider, Muhammad Atif, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan Im­tiaz, Muhammad Amin, Abdul Gha­foor, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, Faisal Saeed, Muhammad Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Hafiz Talha Zafar, Parvaiz Shahzad, Muhammad Atteeq, Muham­mad Ahmad Arqam, Safyan Arshad, Nasrullah, Azam Aftab, Abdul Mannan, and Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The Sarwar Road police had reg­istered a case against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House ( also known as the residence of corps’ commander Lahore ), during the May 9 riots.

IHC ISSUES NOTICE TO RESPON­DENTS FOR NOT ALLOWING LAW­YERS TO MEET PTI FOUNDER

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Adiala Jail administration and other respon­dents in the contempt of court case for not allowing lawyers and political leaders to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat ap­peared before the court and took the position that the jail administration did not allow them to meet the PTI founder despite the order of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan. Subsequently, the court issued notices to the re­spondents, seeking their reply, and adjourned the hearing till next week.