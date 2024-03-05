KP Assembly approves over Rs159b for one month budget

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur stated on Monday that peace and security will be the top priority of his government, with no compromise to be made.
Speaking to the media in Charsadda, he emphasized that the police force would be provided with necessary financial resources on a priority basis. He assured that the police would be ensured provision of vehicles and other necessary equipment.
He highlighted that development and prosperity are not possible without peace and security in the region. He also mentioned that the reduction in poverty, provision of employment opportunities to people, and uplift of weaker sections are the second important priorities of the provincial government. Furthermore, he stated that construction and development of infrastructure will be the third important priority.
The Chief Minister clarified that when he talked about reforms in the police, it should not be perceived as a threat. He emphasized, “We do not believe in retaliatory actions, but reform is our duty.”
He expressed the desire for a system where no one can commit violence or injustice against anyone else, aiming for a better and fair system for the coming generations.
Earlier, he offered condolences to the family of martyred SP Ijaz Khan in Sherpao village, Charsadda and met with the children of the martyred.
He praised the bravery and sacrifices of the police in the line of duty.
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair Tuesday approved one month budget of over Rs. 159 billion for the province.
KP Chief Minister, Ali Ameen Gandapur moved the motion for budget approval under rule 150 of the Provincial Assembly Procedure and Conduct Rules. Among Rs. 159 billion, Rs. 40 billion are reserved for ongoing developmental schemes under Annual Development Program. While Rs. 118 billion are earmarked for running expenditure.
The motion was put to vote and was passed with majority. Meanwhile, leader of opposition, Dr. Ibadullah rejected the move over arguments that cabinet is not formed and such passage is illegal.
Parliamentary leader of PPP, Ahmad Karim Kundi supported viewpoint of Ibadullah of PML ( N).
It is worth mentioning here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Shehbaz Sharif held in Islamabad on Monday.