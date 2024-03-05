KP Assembly approves over Rs159b for one month budget

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur stated on Mon­day that peace and securi­ty will be the top priority of his government, with no compromise to be made.

Speaking to the media in Charsadda, he empha­sized that the police force would be provided with necessary financial re­sources on a priority basis. He assured that the police would be ensured provi­sion of vehicles and other necessary equipment.

He highlighted that de­velopment and prosperity are not possible without peace and security in the region. He also mentioned that the reduction in pov­erty, provision of employ­ment opportunities to people, and uplift of weak­er sections are the second important priorities of the provincial gov­ernment. Further­more, he stated that construction and de­velopment of infra­structure will be the third important pri­ority.

The Chief Minister clarified that when he talked about re­forms in the police, it should not be per­ceived as a threat. He emphasized, “We do not believe in retalia­tory actions, but re­form is our duty.”

He expressed the desire for a system where no one can commit violence or injustice against any­one else, aiming for a better and fair sys­tem for the coming generations.

Earlier, he of­fered condolences to the family of mar­tyred SP Ijaz Khan in Sherpao village, Charsadda and met with the children of the martyred.

He praised the bravery and sacrifices of the police in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Babar Salim Swa­ti in chair Tuesday ap­proved one month budget of over Rs. 159 billion for the province.

KP Chief Minister, Ali Ameen Gandapur moved the motion for budget ap­proval under rule 150 of the Provincial Assembly Procedure and Conduct Rules. Among Rs. 159 bil­lion, Rs. 40 billion are re­served for ongoing devel­opmental schemes under Annual Development Pro­gram. While Rs. 118 billion are earmarked for running expenditure.

The motion was put to vote and was passed with majority. Meanwhile, leader of opposition, Dr. Ibadullah rejected the move over arguments that cabinet is not formed and such passage is illegal.

Parliamentary leader of PPP, Ahmad Karim Kun­di supported viewpoint of Ibadullah of PML ( N).

It is worth mention­ing here that Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Shehbaz Sharif held in Islamabad on Monday.