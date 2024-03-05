Lahore High Court rejects plea to stop Aurat March

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed, as not maintainable, a petition seeking directions to stop the upcoming Aurat March.
Justice Shahid Karim announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by a citizen, Azam Butt. The court had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the petition, after hearing initial arguments, earlier. The petitioner, through the petition, had impleaded deputy commissioner Lahore and others as respondents. The petitioner had sought directions to restrain the march, arguing that its banners and slogans were not suitable for Islamic society. He contended that individuals could approach the court if their basic rights were infringed upon, highlighting constitutional provisions and ongoing efforts for women’s welfare. He also requested that authorities concerned should be directed to stop the immoral publicity of the Aurat March.