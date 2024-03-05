Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Lahore High Court rejects plea to stop Aurat March

Our Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dis­missed, as not maintainable, a petition seeking di­rections to stop the upcoming Aurat March.

Justice Shahid Karim announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by a citizen, Azam Butt. The court had reserved the verdict on maintain­ability of the petition, after hearing initial argu­ments, earlier. The petitioner, through the petition, had impleaded deputy commissioner Lahore and others as respondents. The petitioner had sought directions to restrain the march, arguing that its banners and slogans were not suitable for Islam­ic society. He contended that individuals could approach the court if their basic rights were in­fringed upon, highlighting constitutional provi­sions and ongoing efforts for women’s welfare. He also requested that authorities concerned should be directed to stop the immoral publicity of the Aurat March.

