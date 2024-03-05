Maryam Nawaz approves artificial intelligence technology to control traffic violations

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to determine traffic violations.

In the first phase, the AI monitoring for not wearing helmets and seat belt will be monitored. In the second phase, challans will be started through this technology for 24 violations of traffic rules.

It was also reported that after Lahore, the e-challan system will be started through across the province.

Moreover, it was decided to immediately remove temporary encroachments at 31 sites to improve the flow.

CM Maryam Nawaz also directed not to remove poor persons' carts rather a cart line should be set up. It was also decided to install tyre teasers at 88 places to prevent violation of one way.

The CM said that strict enforcement of traffic rules will be done. "We cannot allow the lives of innocent people to be hurt," she said.

CTO Ammara Athar gave a briefing on the traffic management programme. Former Senator Parvez Rasheed, IG Police, Commissioner, CPO, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer LDA, Chief Engineer Tepa and other concerned officials were present.

In another development, CM Maryam Nawaz also unveiled a plan to construct 100,000 houses for poor individuals in the province. The payment will be made in easy installments.