Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM
Web Desk
2:42 PM | March 05, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan.

In a post on X, Modi wrote: “Congratulations to Shehbaz on being sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as Pakistan’s premier for the second time.

In a post on X, the Russian embassy in Pakistan said Putin “highlighted [the] friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations and wished Shehbaz every success in his important capacity as head of government”.

Newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has received messages of congratulations from numerous global leaders including China’s President President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won the prime minister’s election today after clinching 201 votes against his PTI-backed opponent from the Sunni Ittehdad Council (SIC) Omar Ayub Khan, who managed to secure 92 votes.

