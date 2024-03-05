NDMA conducts national level ‘Spring-Thaw 2024’ simulation exercises

ISLAMABAD - As part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s proactive approach, the two-day National Simulation Exercise (Sim Ex) commenced on March 4 here at NDMA Headquarters, focused on disaster response preparedness. The exercise aimed to address potential emergencies during the spring and early summer seasons. Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik inaugurated the “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises, a news release said. Key stakeholders, including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), emergency services, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), National Highway Authority (NHA), Armed Forces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Emergency Response Agencies (Rescue 1122) and UN Agencies including humanitarian organizations actively participated in the simulation. During SimEx, syndicates rigorously tested preparedness and response plans, covering a wide range of topics.