Tuesday, March 05, 2024
NDMA conducts national level ‘Spring-Thaw 2024’ simulation exercises

March 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  As part of the National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA)’s proactive ap­proach, the two-day National Simulation Ex­ercise (Sim Ex) commenced on March 4 here at NDMA Headquarters, focused on disaster response preparedness. The exercise aimed to address potential emergencies during the spring and early summer seasons. Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Ma­lik inaugurated the “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises, a news release said. Key stakeholders, including representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Au­thorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Manage­ment Authorities (SDMA), Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), emergency services, Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), National Highway Authority (NHA), Armed Forces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), and Emergency Re­sponse Agencies (Rescue 1122) and UN Agencies including humanitarian organiza­tions actively participated in the simulation. During SimEx, syndicates rigorously tested preparedness and response plans, covering a wide range of topics.

