Nepra proposes up to 42.89pc hike in annual fees for power sector cos

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has proposed a hike of up to 42.89 percent in the annual li­cense registration/other fees for vari­ous services for generation companies, national/provincial grid, distribution and transmission services etc.

In exercise of powers conferred under Section 47 of the Regulation of Genera­tion, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (XL of 1997), the National Electric Power Regulatory Au­thority (NEPRA) seeks to amend the NE­PRA (Fees) Regulations, 2021 and sought public opinion on the proposed amend­ments. The comments may be sent to Ne­pra within 30 days, said Nepra.

It has been proposed that the license fee for registration for generation com­pany may be enhanced by 42.89 percent from Rs31,342 to Rs 44786 per MW, on the basis of the gross (ISO) MW capacity of the licensed generation facility. For na­tional grid, a hike of 37 percent has been proposed taking its fee from Rs 15.671 million to Rs 21.50 million, which will be charged at the fixed rate of Rs. 21.50 mil­lion. It has been proposed to jack up pro­vincial grid fees by 37.17 percent from Rs 3.918 million to Rs. 5.3743 million. The fee will be charged at the fixed rate of Rs. 5.3743 million. An increase of 37.18 per­cent has been proposed in the annual fee for Special Purpose Transmission Line taking its fee from the existing Rs 3918 per MW to Rs. 5,375 per MW, on the ba­sis of maximum transmission capacity as given in the license of special purpose transmission line, with a maximum ceil­ing of Rs21.4973 million enhanced from the earlier Rs 15.671 million.

For KE transmission, the fixed fees has been proposed to be enhanced by 37.18 percent from the existing Rs 10.970 million to Rs. 15.048 million. For distri­bution license, a hike of 37.18 percent has been proposed from the existing Rs 10186 to Rs. 13,973 per MVA or Rs. 2.5797 million whichever is more. For electric power supplier, it has been pro­posed to enhance it by 37.18 percent from Rs 15671 per MW to Rs 21,497 per MW or Rs. 2.5797 million whichever is more. For market operator, a hike of 37.18 percent has been proposed, tak­ing its fixed charged from the earlier Rs 15.671 million to Rs. 21.4973 million. For registration falling under regulation 3(1)(a) of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Registration) Reg­ulations, 2022 the fees will be charged at the fixed rate of Rs. 19.4196 million. For registration under regulation 3(1)(b) of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Registration) Regulations, 2022 the fees will be charged at the fixed rate of Rs. 19.4196 million.

For registration under regulation 3(1)(c) of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Registration) Regulations, 2022 the fees will be charged at the fixed rate of Rs. 1.942 million. In the event the electric power trader licensee’s actual capacity and actual energy traded or either of the two increases from the limits provid­ed above in the respective category in which it is licenses, the licensee shall apply for its change of category in ac­cordance with the applicable docu­ments and shall pay the corresponding fee for the appropriate higher category. The reference or base N-CPI (Base Year 2015-16) prevalent on the last day of the month in which Schedule, Part I (Fees) Annual of these regulations are notified/revised in the Official Gazette.”