Pakistan Chemical Forum begins in Lahore

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (LCCI) president Kashif Anwar on Monday inaugurated a three-day mega exhibition “Pakistan Chemical Forum” at International Expo Centre Lahore. The event will conclude on March 06 (Wednesday). Chairman Pakistan Chemical Forum Moazzam Rasheed, LCCI Executive Commit­tee members Sh Rizwan Haider and Ahmed Elahi were also present.

The B2B Media (Pvt.) LTD and Pakistan Chemistry Council orga­nized the event which serves as the biggest trade platform where 250+ foreign delegates joined to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products. The show aims at providing a platform for industry-academia linkage and also serves as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of beloved country at the international level in particular.

Talking to the media after inaugu­rating the event, Kashif Anwar said that the import substitution through local production and value addition were key to overcome trade deficit. He said that such events were essen­tial for bringing foreign investment in the country. He urged the govern­ment to take practical measures for setting up Naphtha Cracker and al­lied industries in the country. He sug­gested either carrying out the project under CEPEC or through collabora­tion with the private sector.

The 10th Pakistan Coating Show deals in coatings – paints – inks – sealants – construction chemicals and surface finishes having an esti­mated revenue of $50 billion and ex­port volume of $19 million. The 3rd PAKCHEM Expo deals in specialty and commodity chemicals – petro­chemicals – allied industries with an estimated revenue of $20 billion and export volume of $1.15 billion. The 4th Pakistan Polyurethane Expo deals in foam - construction - foot­wear - insulation - appliances - flex­ible and rigid applications with an es­timated revenue of $6.73 billion and an export volume of $96.2 million.

The 5th PAKLAB Expo deals in to­tal lab solutions including analytical instruments - consumables - testing services – and furniture with an es­timated revenue of $1 billion and an export volume of $407 million. A vast range of products from local and for­eign companies from paint, footwear, construction, sealants, total lab solu­tion providers for analytical instru­ments, consumables, testing servic­es, textiles and various other sectors were displayed on 350 stalls.