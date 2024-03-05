Pakistan Chemical Forum begins in Lahore

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Kashif Anwar on Monday inaugurated a three-day mega exhibition “Pakistan Chemical Forum” at International Expo Centre Lahore. The event will conclude on March 06 (Wednesday). Chairman Pakistan Chemical Forum Moazzam Rasheed, LCCI Executive Committee members Sh Rizwan Haider and Ahmed Elahi were also present.
The B2B Media (Pvt.) LTD and Pakistan Chemistry Council organized the event which serves as the biggest trade platform where 250+ foreign delegates joined to showcase chemicals, raw materials, plants & machinery, analytical equipment and finished products. The show aims at providing a platform for industry-academia linkage and also serves as a milestone step for enhancing the exports of Pakistan in general, and image building of beloved country at the international level in particular.
Talking to the media after inaugurating the event, Kashif Anwar said that the import substitution through local production and value addition were key to overcome trade deficit. He said that such events were essential for bringing foreign investment in the country. He urged the government to take practical measures for setting up Naphtha Cracker and allied industries in the country. He suggested either carrying out the project under CEPEC or through collaboration with the private sector.
The 10th Pakistan Coating Show deals in coatings – paints – inks – sealants – construction chemicals and surface finishes having an estimated revenue of $50 billion and export volume of $19 million. The 3rd PAKCHEM Expo deals in specialty and commodity chemicals – petrochemicals – allied industries with an estimated revenue of $20 billion and export volume of $1.15 billion. The 4th Pakistan Polyurethane Expo deals in foam - construction - footwear - insulation - appliances - flexible and rigid applications with an estimated revenue of $6.73 billion and an export volume of $96.2 million.
The 5th PAKLAB Expo deals in total lab solutions including analytical instruments - consumables - testing services – and furniture with an estimated revenue of $1 billion and an export volume of $407 million. A vast range of products from local and foreign companies from paint, footwear, construction, sealants, total lab solution providers for analytical instruments, consumables, testing services, textiles and various other sectors were displayed on 350 stalls.