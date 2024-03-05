PARC organises workshop on promoting climate smart agriculture

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) in collabora­tion with Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday orga­nized a workshop on promot­ing climate-smart agricultural research in Pakistan.

The event brought together participants from various na­tional and international re­search organizations, said a press release issued here. Ad­dressing the workshop, Chair­man PARC Dr Ghulam Muham­mad Ali reiterated that climate smart agriculture research is crucial in addressing the chal­lenges posed by rapidly chang­ing climatic conditions and to ensure sustainable food produc­tion and agricultural resilience. He underscored the importance of engaging with international institutions and experts to le­verage their knowledge and ex­periences for the benefit of agri­cultural research in the region.

Representative of ADB Nor­iko Sato provided an overview of ADB’s initiatives in Pakistan and presented insights on cli­mate change impacts includ­ing temperature variations, crop damage from floods, and green-house gas emissions. The discussions also encom­passed potential solutions to mitigate these emissions, such as promoting low-carbon rice cultivation and developing climate-resilient and drought-tolerant crop varieties.

Dr Ruben Lampayan, ADB consultant, highlighted the inef­ficiencies in water usage in rice cultivation and emphasized the adoption of water conserva­tion techniques, Alternate Wet­ting and Drying (AWD) prac­tices, and other effective water management technologies to enhance rice production while minimizing water consumption.

Senior Specialist, Dr Krish­na Dev Joshi highlighted the importance of the delivery of climate smart crop varieties to transform agri-food system of Pakistan and to address the challenges of climate change and ensure food security in the country. Climate Change specialist, Dr Hiz Jamali em­phasized that low water pro­ductivity in rice poses a signif­icant challenge to sustainable agriculture practices in Paki­stan, exacerbated by key cli­mate challenges such as water scarcity, unusual rainfall pat­terns, and rising temperatures impacting crop yields.

Director Water Institute NARC, Dr. Bashir Ahmed, and Director NIGAB, Dr. Shaukat Ali shared insights on success sto­ries by PARC on climate smart agriculture in Pakistan enhanc­ing water productivity in rice, developing climate-resilient crop varieties, addressing cli­mate change implications on water availability, and tackling key climate challenges in coun­try’s agriculture sector.