Mendelian in­heritance, discovered by Gregor Mendel in 1865 through his ex­periments with pea plants, revolutionised our understanding of heredity. Mendel’s meticulous observa­tions and statistical analysis revealed the principles of inheri­tance, including the concepts of dominant and recessive traits, as well as the segregation and independent assortment of alleles. His work laid the foundation for modern genetics, demonstrating that traits are passed down from parents to offspring in predictable patterns. Mendelian inheritance provid­ed the framework for subsequent research in genet­ics, breeding, and evolutionary biology, shaping our understanding of how genetic information is trans­mitted and inherited across generations.