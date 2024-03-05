PCB chief advocates merit and unity for Pakistan cricket’s ascendancy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi has firmly committed to upholding merit as the sole criterion in the national cricket team's selection process, dismissing any possibility of nepotism or favoritism.

During an engaging session with cricketers, participating in the HBL PSL 9, at a hotel in Rawalpindi, Naqvi expressed his vision for a future where team selection is solely merit-based. "From now on, there is absolutely no room for reference or personal choice in the selection process," he affirmed, emphasizing the significance of performance as the sole benchmark.

In a gesture of goodwill and camaraderie, the PCB chairman interacted personally with each player, including an encouraging exchange with injured pacer Haris Rauf and seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik. The event was also graced by Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, COO Salman Naseer, and other PCB officials.

Highlighting the potential of Pakistani cricketers, Naqvi said: “Our cricketers, who excel in performance, are the real stars, and we are committed to recognizing and promoting their talent without delay.” He further accentuated the importance of resilience, asserting that fluctuations in form are part of the sport, but consistent performers in the domestic arena can always count on PCB’s support.

Naqvi articulated a vision for unity and teamwork as the cornerstone of Pakistan cricket's success strategy. “Victory in major tournaments is within our grasp if we stand united as a team,” he said, expressing his desire to eliminate internal politics and foster a cohesive team spirit.

In his address, the PCB head also hinted at forthcoming enhancements in player remunerations under the central contract, advocating for a greater emphasis on national pride over financial gains. “We are prepared to invest in our cricketers; the PCB is not interested in hoarding money,” he assured, signaling a generous approach towards player welfare.

Focusing on the critical aspect of fitness, Naqvi announced a two-week intensive fitness camp scheduled to take place at the Kakul Academy from March 25 to April 8. He also outlined Pakistan’s busy international calendar, including a T20I series against New Zealand and series against Ireland and England, leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

Emphasizing accessibility and openness, the PCB chairman welcomed cricketers to approach him directly with their concerns and ideas. He also shared ambitious plans for infrastructural upgrades, including the development of five-star hotels near major stadiums and enhancing coaching staff by recruiting globally renowned experts.