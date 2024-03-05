PM directs to prepare action plan to revive economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to prepare an action plan on an emergency basis to revive national economy.

He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting to review strategies for country's economic revival and growth in Islamabad.

He said his government will work for improving the country's economic landscape, promoting investment opportunities and facilitating the business community. He said economic revitalization stands as the foremost priority of his administration, and there is an urgent need for decisive action to address pressing economic concerns.

He stressed the importance of providing necessary infrastructure and support to entrepreneurs and investors to foster a conducive business environment.

The Prime Minister also underscored the government's resolve to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and create an enabling environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Prime Minister also directed immediate engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance discussions on the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to securing external support for bolstering the country's economic resilience.

During the session, Shehbaz Sharif was given a comprehensive briefing from the Finance Secretary on the current state of the national economy. Discussions during the briefing revolved around key economic indicators, challenges, and potential solutions to stimulate economic recovery.

On the occasion, the Federal Board of Revenue's clearance of tax refunds totaling 65 billion rupees was also announced, reflecting the government's proactive measures to ease financial burdens on taxpayers and stimulate economic activity.

Moreover, directives were issued to expedite the transition to smart metering in the power and gas sectors, aimed at reducing line losses and improving service delivery.

The session concluded with a commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders across sectors to chart a path towards sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Besides others, dignitaries, including Senator Masood Malik, and members of the National Assembly Ata Tarar, Shiza Fatima, Rominah Khurshid, Ahad Cheema, and Jehanzib Khan also attended the meeting.