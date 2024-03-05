PNQAHE inaugurates 4th Annual International Conference

Peshawar - The Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) inaugurated its 4th Annual International Conference at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, sponsored by Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi and Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore.

In collaboration with renowned HE Is including Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Riffah International University Islamabad, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, University of Child Health Sciences/Children’s Hospital Lahore, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Swabi, University of Gujrat, Iqra University Islamabad, and Pak-Austria Fachhochschule, Haripur, the conference, themed ‘Fostering Excellence in Higher Education,’ aimed to address pivotal issues in ensuring quality assurance across academic institutions. The chief guest of the inaugural conference was Chairman HEC Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.

Director of QEC-KMU and Secretary General of PNQAHE, Dr Aasiya Bukhari during her address at the opening ceremony of the conference, introduced the role of PNQAHE in higher education and expounded upon its significance to the participants.

The vice-chancellor of KMU and president of PNQAHE, Prof Dr Zia-ul- Haq welcome the chief guest, and other keynote speakers and participants, setting the stage for dynamic discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions. Prof Dr Zia emphasised PNQAHE’s commitment to prioritising quality over quantity and fostering a culture of continuous improvement in higher education.

Chairman HEC, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad extended a gracious welcome to all participants, highlighting PNQAHE’s role as a platform for Pakistani universities to engage in meaningful self-assessment and share insights for collective advancement. He underscored the pivotal role of higher education in national development.

The inaugural session featured a series of presentations focusing on key themes such as adopting new technologies, embracing student diversity, sustainability in higher education, and strategic planning for the future. Experts from esteemed institutions worldwide shared diverse perspectives aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education in Pakistan and beyond.

The presentations underscored the importance of inclusive practices, technological innovations, and strategic foresight in improving the quality of higher education.

The PNQAHE inaugural conference continues to serve as a beacon of excellence, fostering collaboration and innovation in the pursuit of higher education quality assurance.