PPAF, NCSW celebrate International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, the Ministry of Human Rights, and the Punjab Government, organized a National Women’s Conference on Economic Empowerment in Islamabad to mark International Women’s Day. The conference emphasized investing in women’s potential and recognizing their invaluable contributions to society and sustainable economic growth. A notable highlight was the presentation of the annual PPAF Amtul Raqeeb Awards to female community leaders from marginalized areas nationwide, celebrating their resilience and inspirational leadership within their communities.
Additionally, four special accolades were granted to outstanding individuals for their exceptional commitment and innovation, setting the stage for further progress and excellence in their respective fields. The event drew representatives from government institutions, the donor and diplomatic community, academia, civil society, and students. During the welcome address, Nadir Gul Barech, CEO of PPAF, underscored the essential link between gender equality and sustainable development goals. He highlighted women and girls’ central role in PPAF’s initiatives, emphasizing the significant impact of empowering women on their lives and communities.
Barech detailed PPAF’s efforts in enhancing women’s access to financial resources, providing assets, interest-free loans, and technical and financial training to reduce poverty and promote inclusion. Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of NCSW and the chief guest, stressed the importance of inspiring a new generation of women to pursue their dreams by equipping them with necessary skills. Bakhtiar envisioned the event as a beacon of optimism, signaling a shift towards a future where women lead Pakistan’s narrative of development and prosperity.