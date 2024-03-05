President Arif Alvi administers oath to PM Shehbaz Sharif

Caretaker PM, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs, governors, chief ministers, diplomats attend swearing-in ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr n Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz also attended ceremony n PM directs to expedite transition to smart metering in power, gas sectors.
ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Shehbaz Sharif, one day after he was elected to the country’s top office for the second time. Held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the swearingin ceremony was attended by outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his cabinet members, parliamentarians, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs, governors, chief ministers and diplomats.
PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, other political leaders including Hamza Shehbaz, Aleem Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and senior officers also attended the ceremony.
Later, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was presented guard of honour on Monday as he arrived at the PM House soon after taking oath of his office at the President House. The national anthem was played and a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented him salute. He inspected the guard of honour.
The prime minister was later introduced to the staff of the Prime Minister House. Later, during his meeting with outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the steps taken by the caretaker government for the continuation of the country’s development under his leadership. He also expressed his best wishes for Anwaarul Haq Kakar in his future life.
Meanwhile, a smartly turned out contingent of the three services presented a farewell guard of honour to the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw him off after the guard of honour and farewell meeting with the staff of Prime Minister Office.
In 2022, President Alvi had initially refused to administer the oath to Shehbaz Sharif. At that time, he was sworn in by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Shahbaz became Prime Minister for the first time after Imran Khan’s government was ousted through a vote of no confidence. Before becoming President, Alvi was a senior leader of Imran’s PTI party.
The oath-taking ceremony comes days after an agreement on power-sharing between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). On Sunday, Shahbaz Sharif secured a majority in the newly elected parliament amidst opposition uproar. Shahbaz received 201 votes out of 336 members in the parliament, while his rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Umar Ayub Khan, received only 92 votes. During the voting amid allegations of rigging, the PML-N failed to achieve a clear majority in the February 8 elections, securing victory on only 75 seats.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to prepare an action plan on an emergency basis to bring back the economy on track. He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting to review strategies for country’s economic revival and growth in Islamabad on Monday.
He said his government will work for improving the country’s economic landscape, promoting investment opportunities and facilitating the business community. He said economic revitalisation stands as the foremost priority of his administration, highlighting the urgent need for decisive action to address pressing economic concerns. He stressed the importance of providing necessary infrastructure and support to entrepreneurs and investors to foster a conducive business environment. The PM also underscored the government’s resolve to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and create an enabling environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The prime minister also directed immediate engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance discussions on the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to securing external support for bolstering the country’s economic resilience.
During the session, Shehbaz Sharif was given a comprehensive briefing from the Finance Secretary on the current state of the national economy. Discussions during the briefing revolved around key economic indicators, challenges, and potential solutions to stimulate economic recovery.
On the occasion, the Federal Board of Revenue’s clearance of tax refunds totaling 65 billion rupees was also announced, reflecting the government’s proactive measures to ease financial burdens on taxpayers and stimulate economic activity.
In line with the government’s agenda to streamline operations and enhance efficiency, Shehbaz Sharif ordered the formation of E-committee to rationalise membership on government boards. Moreover, directives were issued to expedite the transition to smart metering in the power and gas sectors, aimed at reducing line losses and improving service delivery.
The session concluded with a commitment to ongoing dialogue and collaboration with stakeholders across sectors to chart a path towards sustainable economic growth and prosperity. Beside others, dignitaries, including Senator Masood Malik, Members of the National Assembly Ata Tarar, Shiza Fatima, Rominah Khurshid, Ahad Cheema, Jehanzib Khan, also attended the meeting.