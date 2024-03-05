Prof Khalid Butt honoured for his exemplary work at GCU

LAHORE - A ceremonial event was held at GC University Lahore, where academ­ics and alumni came together to cel­ebrate Prof Khalid Manzoor Butt, a visionary educator who played an instrumental role in establishing an endowment fund of Rs500 million for the university’s financially chal­lenged students with the support of alumni and philanthropists. Prof Butt served as Secretary Executive Committee of the fund which now stands as a testament to hope and opportunity, offering scholarships to approximately 1,500 students each year. The tribute event, organised by the Old Ravians Union (ORU), saw the gathering of notable figures, in­cluding the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, distinguished journalist and Old Ravian Hamid Mir, former caretaker Chief Minister Pro­fessor Hasan Askari Rizvi, eminent businessmen Iqbal Z Ahmed and Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, former IG Pun­jab Inam Ghani, Walled City Author­ity Director General Kamran Lashari, and former GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. ORU Presi­dent Tayyab Rizvi said Prof Butt also served as the Honorary Secretary for the Old Ravians Union for more than two decades, transforming it into a vibrant alumni network that plays a pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and community among GCU graduates. A highlight of the ceremony was the acknowledgment of Prof Butt’s role in establishing the Chinese Study Centre at GCU, show­casing his commitment to broaden­ing the university’s cultural and edu­cational horizons. In his speech, Zhao Shiren acknowledged Prof Butt’s ef­forts in strengthening Pakistan-Chi­na ties and the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in China Stud­ies at GCU. He voiced his support for Mr Kamran Lashari’s suggestion to nominate Dr Butt for the role of CPEC chairman. Hamid Mir, who traveled specifically from Islamabad for the event, reflected on his experiences with Prof Butt, first as a fellow stu­dent and later as a teacher at Gov­ernment College Lahore. He lauded Prof Butt’s extraordinary dedication to the institution and detailed how Prof Butt took a firm stand to pre­serve the iconic Oval Ground and the Lovers Garden of the University. Prof Hasan Askari praised the ORU’s tra­dition of honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to GCU or its alumni union. He em­phasized the value of dedicating one­self to the welfare and betterment of others, a principle that Prof Butt has exemplified through his substantial contributions. Prof Askari described Prof Butt as not only a distinguished human being and educator but also as a dynamic leader with the remark­able ability to unite a diverse group of people for a common purpose. Former Vice Chancellor Prof Has­san Amir Shah spoke highly of Kha­lid Butt’s unwavering dedication to GCU Lahore, particularly emphasiz­ing his commitment to maintaining high standards of merit as the Chair­person of the Political Science De­partment. Prof Shah also highlighted Butt’s considerable efforts in advanc­ing the GCU Music Society, showcas­ing his substantial contributions to­wards promoting cultural vibrancy within the university. Iqbal Z Ahmad, the former President of the GCU En­dowment Fund Trust, established the “Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Medal” with a donation of Rs1 million, to be awarded to a student for exem­plary work in social service. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Adnan praised Khalid Butt as an exceptional edu­cator and a role model for students, highlighting his qualities as a com­passionate and supportive colleague to all. Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman em­phasized the challenges and signifi­cance of fundraising in Pakistan’s educational landscape. In his emo­tional response, Prof Butt thanked the community for their recognition and reiterated his dedication to the Old Ravian Union and the univer­sity’s ongoing progress. He said the Old Ravians were the main force and support behind every work for the betterment of GCU Lahore. The event closed on a reflective note, with a prayer for the departed members of the Old Ravian community.