Prof Khalid Butt honoured for his exemplary work at GCU

LAHORE - A ceremonial event was held at GC University Lahore, where academics and alumni came together to celebrate Prof Khalid Manzoor Butt, a visionary educator who played an instrumental role in establishing an endowment fund of Rs500 million for the university’s financially challenged students with the support of alumni and philanthropists. Prof Butt served as Secretary Executive Committee of the fund which now stands as a testament to hope and opportunity, offering scholarships to approximately 1,500 students each year. The tribute event, organised by the Old Ravians Union (ORU), saw the gathering of notable figures, including the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, distinguished journalist and Old Ravian Hamid Mir, former caretaker Chief Minister Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi, eminent businessmen Iqbal Z Ahmed and Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, former IG Punjab Inam Ghani, Walled City Authority Director General Kamran Lashari, and former GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah. ORU President Tayyab Rizvi said Prof Butt also served as the Honorary Secretary for the Old Ravians Union for more than two decades, transforming it into a vibrant alumni network that plays a pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and community among GCU graduates. A highlight of the ceremony was the acknowledgment of Prof Butt’s role in establishing the Chinese Study Centre at GCU, showcasing his commitment to broadening the university’s cultural and educational horizons. In his speech, Zhao Shiren acknowledged Prof Butt’s efforts in strengthening Pakistan-China ties and the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in China Studies at GCU. He voiced his support for Mr Kamran Lashari’s suggestion to nominate Dr Butt for the role of CPEC chairman. Hamid Mir, who traveled specifically from Islamabad for the event, reflected on his experiences with Prof Butt, first as a fellow student and later as a teacher at Government College Lahore. He lauded Prof Butt’s extraordinary dedication to the institution and detailed how Prof Butt took a firm stand to preserve the iconic Oval Ground and the Lovers Garden of the University. Prof Hasan Askari praised the ORU’s tradition of honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to GCU or its alumni union. He emphasized the value of dedicating oneself to the welfare and betterment of others, a principle that Prof Butt has exemplified through his substantial contributions. Prof Askari described Prof Butt as not only a distinguished human being and educator but also as a dynamic leader with the remarkable ability to unite a diverse group of people for a common purpose. Former Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah spoke highly of Khalid Butt’s unwavering dedication to GCU Lahore, particularly emphasizing his commitment to maintaining high standards of merit as the Chairperson of the Political Science Department. Prof Shah also highlighted Butt’s considerable efforts in advancing the GCU Music Society, showcasing his substantial contributions towards promoting cultural vibrancy within the university. Iqbal Z Ahmad, the former President of the GCU Endowment Fund Trust, established the “Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Medal” with a donation of Rs1 million, to be awarded to a student for exemplary work in social service. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Adnan praised Khalid Butt as an exceptional educator and a role model for students, highlighting his qualities as a compassionate and supportive colleague to all. Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman emphasized the challenges and significance of fundraising in Pakistan’s educational landscape. In his emotional response, Prof Butt thanked the community for their recognition and reiterated his dedication to the Old Ravian Union and the university’s ongoing progress. He said the Old Ravians were the main force and support behind every work for the betterment of GCU Lahore. The event closed on a reflective note, with a prayer for the departed members of the Old Ravian community.