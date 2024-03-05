PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi edge out Multan Sultans in thrilling encounter

Peshawar Zalmi narrowly clinched a 4-run victory over table-toppers Multan Sultans in the 21st match of the HBL PSL 9 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite a valiant effort from the Sultans' batting lineup, they fell short of their 205-run target, ending their innings at 200/5. The chase was led by captain Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed a quick 32 runs, and Iftikhar Ahmed, who remained unbeaten with a blistering 60 off just 27 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes. Chris Jordan's explosive 30 not out off 12 balls added to the drama but couldn't secure a victory for the Multan Sultans.

The Zalmi's defensive effort was spearheaded by Aamer Jamal and Mehran Mumtaz, who applied consistent pressure on the Sultans, claiming crucial wickets at pivotal moments. Jamal finished with figures of 2 for 36, while Mumtaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, and the rest of the Zalmi bowlers managed to contain the Sultans' aggressive batting, despite the high scoring rate.

Earlier in the day, Peshawar Zalmi had set a formidable 204/5 target, thanks to a magnificent innings by opener Babar Azam, who scored 64 runs off 40 balls. Saim Ayub also made a significant contribution with a rapid 46 off 22 deliveries. The duo's opening stand laid a solid foundation for Zalmi's total of 204/5.

The innings was further bolstered by Haseebullah Khan's swift 31 and Rovman Powell's unbeaten 23, setting a challenging pace for the Sultans. Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for Multan Sultans, taking 3 wickets for 32 runs, with Chris Jordan supporting well with two wickets.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PESHAWAR ZALMI 204/5 (Babar Azam 64, Saim Ayub 46, Haseebullah 31, Rovman Powell 23*; Usama Mir 3-32, Chris Jordan 2-33) beat MULTAN SULTANS 200/5 (Iftikhar Ahmed 60*, M Rizwan 32, Chris Jordan 30*; Aamer Jamal 2-36) by 4 runs.