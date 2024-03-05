PSX stay bullish, gains 626 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) con­tinued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 626.04 points, a positive change of 0.96 percent, closing at 65,951.73 points against 65,325.69 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 472,862,687 shares valuing Rs16.282 billion were trad­ed during the day as com­pared to 344,227,410 shares valuing Rs 13.385 billion the last day. Some 355 compa­nies transacted their shares in the stock market; 184 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, where­as the share prices of 21 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 67,438,500 shares at Rs 5.68 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 60,210,704 shares with 1.37 per share and K-Electric 36,839,432 shares at Rs 5.02 per share. Mari Petroleum witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 68.45 per share price, clos­ing at Rs 2,530.50, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Limited with a Rs 55.62 rise in its per share price to Rs1,050.00. Raf­han Maize Products Com­pany Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 213.38 per share closing at Rs 8,636.72, followed by Philips Morris Pakistan Lim­ited with Rs 40.33 decline to close at Rs 731.67.