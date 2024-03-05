PTI demands delay in presidential, Senate elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday demanded postponement of upcoming presidential and Senate elections till final decision on the plea of its allied party Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) seeking allocation of reserved seats in the parliament.

Speaking in the upper house of the parliament, PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar said that there was no room in the constitution that both these elections were held without allocation of all seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

The remarks of the PTI leader came minutes after the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a petition of PTI-SIC alliance for allocation of reserved seats according to its proportionate strength of general seats in the assemblies.

Senator Zafar argued that the PTI would challenge the de­cision of the commission in the Supreme Court and the elec­tions of the coveted position of President and the Senate, which are due this month, should not be held till the out­come of the final verdict. “PTI will not accept the results of these elections if held before the decision of the apex court,” he warned. “This is the last assault on the heart of (coun­try’s) democracy,” Senator Ali said while rejecting the deci­sion of the five-member bench of electoral watchdog headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Speaking on behalf of his party, the PTI lawmaker not only sought resignation of the entire members of the ECP but also demanded initiation of proceedings of high treason against them under Article 6 of the constitution. “This illegal, uncon­stitutional and anti-democracy decision (of ECP) is intolera­ble.” Senator Zafar further said that under Article 51(6-d) of the constitution, the ECP was bound to allocate reserved seats to any political party on the basis of its proportional strength of general seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

Separately, the house unanimously passed a resolution showing serious concerns on the recent brutal attack of Is­raeli army in Gaza on “innocent and unarmed” Palestinians who had gathered to get food aid.

“This house strongly recommends and urges the interna­tional community to take action such that the siege of Gaza be lifted immediately and Muslims countries be allowed all access and cover for delivery of aid,” reads the resolution moved by the entire members of the Senate. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi withdrew a con­troversial resolution seeking a blanket ban on major social media platforms in the country to “save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects.” It recommended to the government to put a ban on Facebook, Tik Tok, Insta­gram, X (formerly Twitter) and Youtube.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Tangi said that he had taken the decision sensing that the majority of the members and general masses had opposed his move. His decision re­ceived applause from the members.

The house echoed with condemnation over a police raid on the house of presidential candidate and Pashtunkhwa Mil­li Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai in Quetta. The lawmakers viewed that this happened due to Achakzai’s recent speech in the National Assembly question­ing the powerful establishment’s alleged role in the country’s political affairs and in manipulating elections.

PMAP Senator Shafiq Tareen said that the speech seek­ing the civilian supremacy and the rule of law in the country couldn’t digest someone and his house was raided, cordoned off and his guard arrested.