Punjab Relief Package reaches 86,279 families in Attock

Attock - Under Chief Minister Punjab Relief Package (CMRP), 86,279 families in six tehsils of Attock district will receive aid, comprising Atta, Ghee, Sugar, Rice, and Basin. DC Attock, Rao Atif Raza, confirmed the finalization of all arrangements for the distribution. He stated that 160 teams have been formed to deliver CMRPs directly to the doorsteps of pre-identified needy families.

DC Atif Raza provided a breakdown of the relief distribution, specifying that 17,397 families in Tehsil Attock, 11,414 families in Tehsil Hazro, 9,013 families in Tehsil Hasanabdal, 13,924 families in Tehsil Fatehjang, 12,694 families in Tehsil Pindigheb, and 21,837 families in Tehsil Jand will benefit from the CMRP. The initiative aims to alleviate the economic impact on these families, ensuring essential supplies reach those in need.