Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Ramazan to commence on March 12, predicts weather expert

APP
March 05, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   A weather expert, Jawad Memon, forecasted that Ramazan in Pakistan is expected to commence on March 12. Speaking to a private news chan­nel, Memon revealed that the moon for Ramazan is scheduled to appear on March 10, with vis­ibility feasible on March 11. He asserted that the first Taraweeh would be observed on the night of March 11, marking the beginning of spiri­tual gatherings preced­ing the first day of fasting. Memon disclosed a 95% possibility that the first fast would be on March 12. As communities ea­gerly await the arrival of Ramazan, preparations for spiritual reflection, increased prayer, and acts of charity are underway across Pakistan. The holy month serves as a time of heightened devotion and self-discipline for Mus­lims worldwide.

