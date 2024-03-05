Ramazan to commence on March 12, predicts weather expert

ISLAMABAD - A weather expert, Jawad Memon, forecasted that Ramazan in Pakistan is expected to commence on March 12. Speaking to a private news channel, Memon revealed that the moon for Ramazan is scheduled to appear on March 10, with visibility feasible on March 11. He asserted that the first Taraweeh would be observed on the night of March 11, marking the beginning of spiritual gatherings preceding the first day of fasting. Memon disclosed a 95% possibility that the first fast would be on March 12. As communities eagerly await the arrival of Ramazan, preparations for spiritual reflection, increased prayer, and acts of charity are underway across Pakistan. The holy month serves as a time of heightened devotion and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide.