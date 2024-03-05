Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Relief supplies dispatched to rain, landslide affected areas: DG PDMA

APP
March 05, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, more relief materials have been sent to the people affected by the rains and landslides.

Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Qaiser Khan said in a statement issued here on Monday that nine trucks of relief goods have been sent to Battagram, Kohistan Upper and Bajaur.

The relief goods include rugs, tents, mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic mats, sandbags and tarpaulins.

He said that equipment has already been provided to other districts administrations for distribution among affected people.

He said that PDMA is on high alert and in close contact with the relevant districts, while the warehouse of PDMA is fully operational to meet with any emergency situation.

Commissioner pledges timely completion of welfare projects

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1709604806.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024