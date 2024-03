LARKANA - Armed robbers took away six mil­lion rupees cash and five cell phones from a medical store here, police said on Monday.

According to details, four armed robbers who came on two motorcy­cles, barged into a medical store near Chandka Bridge in Larkana and took the employees hostage at gunpoint. The robbers looted Rs6 million cash, snatched five cell phones and es­caped the scene. The police with the help of the CCTV footage started in­vestigations after registering a case into the incident.