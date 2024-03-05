Sanghar DC directs action against profiteers during Ramazan

HYDERABAD - The Sanghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Saleem Jatoi on Monday presided over a meeting to control the prices of food and essential items during the blessed month of Ramadan and to curb unnecessary load-shedding of gas and electricity. During the meeting, the DC stated that no one will be allowed to make illegitimate profit during Ramazan, and steps will be taken to control unnecessary load shedding of gas and electricity so that people can easily perform worship during this sacred month. The DC directed SSGC and HESCO officials to refrain from load-shedding during Sehri and iftar timings. Muhammad Saleem Jatoi also directed all assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkar to regularly visit the markets, check price lists, and impose heavy fines on shopkeepers who do not display price lists prominently.