Sanghar DC directs action against profiteers during Ramazan

HYDERABAD - The Sanghar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muham­mad Saleem Jatoi on Mon­day presided over a meeting to control the prices of food and essential items during the blessed month of Rama­dan and to curb unneces­sary load-shedding of gas and electricity. During the meeting, the DC stated that no one will be allowed to make illegitimate profit dur­ing Ramazan, and steps will be taken to control unneces­sary load shedding of gas and electricity so that people can easily perform worship dur­ing this sacred month. The DC directed SSGC and HESCO officials to refrain from load-shedding during Sehri and iftar timings. Muhammad Saleem Jatoi also directed all assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkar to regularly visit the markets, check price lists, and impose heavy fines on shopkeepers who do not dis­play price lists prominently.