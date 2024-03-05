SAU extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24

HYDERABAD - The Director of Admissions of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced an ex­tension in the registration deadline of 1st Semes­ter (Spring), covering 1st (Repeater) to the final year, for the academic year 2023-24.

With a late fee until March 22, 2024, for all fac­ulties, including the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Information Technology Centre, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineer­ing and Technology and Umerkot Campus, while the concerned students are responsible them­selves to maintain the required level of attendance to appear in the exam. All students are advised to apply online for registration through the univer­sity website, while submitting a copy of the filled form, alongwith the deposited challan and two re­cent photographs to the Directorate of Admission.