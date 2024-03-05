Tuesday, March 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SAU extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24

Our Staff Reporter
March 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Director of Admissions of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has announced an ex­tension in the registration deadline of 1st Semes­ter (Spring), covering 1st (Repeater) to the final year, for the academic year 2023-24.

With a late fee until March 22, 2024, for all fac­ulties, including the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Information Technology Centre, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineer­ing and Technology and Umerkot Campus, while the concerned students are responsible them­selves to maintain the required level of attendance to appear in the exam. All students are advised to apply online for registration through the univer­sity website, while submitting a copy of the filled form, alongwith the deposited challan and two re­cent photographs to the Directorate of Admission.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1709517151.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024