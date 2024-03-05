Shehbaz Sharif’s election as Prime Minister is welcome: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the election of Mian Shrhbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister in the Center is welcome. He is an authentic, diligent and dynamic administrator. During his rule, the standard of living of the common man will surely rise. Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif will defeat the national and public problems on the strength of his administrative ability, political insight and understanding and a new era will begin in Pakistan. This election will pave the way for political and economic stability in the country, he said. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that the sincere invitation of the newly elected Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif to the opposition for an economic pact and a pact of reconciliation is welcome. Khadime- Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Sharif has confidently and dignifiedly assumed his constitutional position and faced various challenges,he added. Our best wishes are with them, he said. Mian Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, companionship and training will surely come in handy step by step for Mian Shehbaz Sharif and he will deliver, he stated. He said that far-reaching reforms are indispensable to make the health sector active and treatment easy in the four provinces including the Federation. Lack of modern facilities in government medical centers cannot be denied, he said. Now we will see the compatriots at the federal level benefiting from the fruits of Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts, he said.